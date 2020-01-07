Sport / Other Sport

Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull

07 January 2020 - 21:30 Agency Staff
Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Picture: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH
Max Verstappen had signed a new contract with Red Bull until 2023, the Formula One team announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Dutchman’s deal was due to expire in 2020, and he had been earmarked as a potential candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if the six-time world champion, also out of contract at the end of the season, moves to Ferrari.

But Verstappen, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has now committed his long-term future to Red Bull.

The move follows Charles Leclerc’s signing of a five-year contract extension with Ferrari in December.

Verstappen, who finished third in the drivers’ championship last season, tweeted:

“Very proud and happy that @redbullracing will stay my home until 2023.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “With the challenge of the 2021 regulation changes on the horizon continuity in as many areas as possible is key.

“Max has proven what an asset he is to the team. He truly believes in the partnership we have forged with our engine supplier Honda. We are delighted to have extended our relationship with him.”

AFP

