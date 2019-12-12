Motor racing in 2019 had a number of firsts, including the inaugural season of the W Series which provides a platform for women to enter Formula One.

Our own Tasmin Pepper was one of the W Series drivers in what was a momentous year for SA motorsport, with the country hosting two international racing events and a local motorcyclist reaching the top echelon of the sport.

Here are our top 10 motorsport moments of 2019:

Brad Binder scores a MotoGP ride