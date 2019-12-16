Sport / Other Sport

Tiger Woods leads by example as player and captain

16 December 2019 - 18:35 Andrew Both
US team captain Tiger Woods (top row, 2nd left) and his teammates pose with the Presidents Cup after their win over the International Team in Melbourne, Australia, December 15 2019. Picture: SIMON BAKER / AFP
US team captain Tiger Woods (top row, 2nd left) and his teammates pose with the Presidents Cup after their win over the International Team in Melbourne, Australia, December 15 2019. Picture: SIMON BAKER / AFP

With an unblemished 3-0-0 record last week there was no better player at the Presidents Cup than US captain Tiger Woods, who proved that at 43 he remains the sport’s most dangerous competitor when the stakes are at their highest.

No longer the longest or strongest, Woods more than ever is a shot-making artist, and he painted the Royal Melbourne canvas to perfection.

He was at home on a course he describes as a “combo platter” with elements of a firm British links and greens as fast as Augusta National.

Right from the very first hole on Thursday, when he used the contours of the green to punch a 55-yard pitch shot that deliciously trickled up to tap-in distance, it was clear the 15-times Major champion was on his game.

While some of his teammates struggled to adapt to the firm fairways and rock-hard greens, not so Woods, who was making his first Cup appearance since 2013, having missed the past two events due to back issues.

Perfect golf course

His three wins at Royal Melbourne took his career tally to 27, a record for the Presidents Cup.

“This is a perfect golf course. I understand how to play this kind of golf,” he said.

Perhaps the only surprise was that Woods sat out both sessions on Saturday, staying with the team’s game plan, which assistant captain Fred Couples candidly said pre-event was for the captain to play three times.

But having given his creaky back a rest, he won the opening singles match against Abraham Ancer on Sunday to set the tone.

“I’ve been out in this session before as lead-off batter,” Woods said after his 3&2 victory. “I’m familiar with being out front and having to lead the team from there.”

As brilliantly as he played, however, it was his presence as captain that drove his players to victory this week.

Woods struck all the right notes as skipper in creating team unity before, during and after the event, deflecting all the praise after the team came from behind to beat the Internationals 16-14 on Sunday.

With a team captaincy experience under his belt, Woods will be the US Ryder Cup captain whenever he so chooses, with 2026 the most likely scenario.

That is a long way off, but the lessons he learnt in Melbourne will prove invaluable when the time comes.

“It has been one of the more amazing challenges,” Woods said. 

Reuters

Internationals take first-day lead at Presidents Cup

Ernie Els’s rookies impress on opening day despite Tiger Woods’s team winning their fourball match
Sport
4 days ago

Ernie is itching to upstage his old rival Tiger at Presidents Cup

South African likes the spirit his young team have shown so far
Sport
6 days ago

Confident Oosthuizen puts on his game face for the Presidents Cup

South African boosts confidence with his late charge at the Australian Open to snatch second spot
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Tiger Woods seeks to defuse Patrick Reed’s ball moving incident

Sport / Other Sport

Eighteen Majors a bridge too far for Woods, says mentor O’Meara

Sport / Other Sport

Woods ‘never ceases to amaze’ as peers tip their hats to greatness

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.