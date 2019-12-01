Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal wins at Leopard Creek despite blisters and a horror start

Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal survived a badly blistered foot and “the worst golf of my career” to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek on Sunday.

Larrazabal birdied three of the last four holes as he recovered from a round that included six bogeys and a double bogey. His final round of three-over-par 75, for a four-round total of eight-under-par 280, gave him a one-stroke win over Joel Sjoholm of Sweden in the first event of the 2019/2020 European Tour.

On a day when wind and challenging pin positions sent scores scoring, Sjoholm’s final round of 69 was the best of the leading contenders.

SA’s Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace and Holland’s Wil Besseling were tied for third, a further stroke back, in a tournament co-sanctioned by SA’s Sunshine Tour.

Larrazabal, 36, went into the final round with a three-stroke lead over playing partner Besseling but his chances of breaking a four-year victory drought seemed to have evaporated when he literally limped to a six-over-par first nine of 41.

Struggling with blisters, he took his shoes off as he walked down the ninth fairway. “I woke up this morning and I couldn’t walk,” he said. “I have a big blister on my right foot.”

But he was still in contention, two behind Besseling, who was one over for the round at that stage.

“I said to myself, you are playing the worst golf of your career and you’re just two behind,” said Larrazbal. “You cannot walk but you are only two behind. Let’s keep struggling and put some heart [in it].”

His fightback started with a birdie on the 11th hole, a short par four, but he dropped another shot at the par-five 13th before finishing with birdies at the par-five 15th, difficult par-three 16th and the par-five 18th, where a wedged approach to the island green left him with a short birdie putt.

Besseling was tied for the lead playing the last but an eight-iron second shot went over the green and finished in a furrow at the edge of the water. He was able to chop the ball out but finished with a six to miss a chance of a first European Tour win.