Sport / Other Sport

Caleb Ewan takes his first Tour de France stage victory

France’s Julian Alaphilippe retains the overall leader’s yellow jersey

17 July 2019 - 21:51 Julien Pretot
Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Jumbo-Visma rider Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands finish the 167-km stage 11 from Albi to Toulouse, July 17 2019. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Jumbo-Visma rider Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands finish the 167-km stage 11 from Albi to Toulouse, July 17 2019. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Toulouse — Australian Caleb Ewan completed his set of grand tour stage victories when the sprinter pipped Dylan Groenewegen to the line to win the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 167km flat ride from Albi on Wednesday.

The Lotto Soudal rider surged past Groenewegen in a mass sprint to prevail by a few centimetres, with Italian Elia Viviani taking third place.

Riding the tour for the first time, Ewan timed his effort perfectly to add to his solitary Vuelta a Espana stage win and his three Giro d’Italia victories.

“I can’t believe it. I’ve been so close in the four last sprint I’ve done. But my team never lost faith in me and I never lost faith in my team,” Ewan said. 

“I knew if everything was coming together, I could be the fastest on the day. With 10km to go, (our lead-out man) Jasper (De Buyst) crashed. I was at the back of the bunch, but Roger (Kluge) came back for me and took me back to Dylan Groenewegen’s wheel in the last kilometre.

“Luckily I had the legs to finish it off. This is a childhood dream come true. There’s no other race that I’ve wanted to win as a kid. The Tour de France is something so distant from Australia, something we watch on TV … it’s fantastic.”

The final sprint was somehow chaotic with a spectator’s phone hitting Niccolo Bonifazio’s helmet with 100m to go, ruining the Italian’s chances.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey after staying safe in the bunch.

There were no major changes in the overall standings but twice runner-up Nairo Quintana was involved in a pile-up about 30km from the finish.

He made it back to the peloton, however, before the final sprint with a bruised elbow.

Dutchman Niki Terpstra could not get back on his bike and abandoned the race while former overall leader Giulio Ciccone, who also crashed, was unable to rejoin the pack and dropped out of the top 10 in the general classification.

Breakaway rider Aime De Gendt was reined in by the pack with 4,5km left after attacking from the start with Frenchmen Stephane Rossetto, Anthony Perez and Lilian Calmejane.

De Gendt saved himself for a late attack, which earned him the day’s combativity award, much to the annoyance of Rossetto, who said the Belgian had not pulled his weight in the breakaway.

“He did not give everything like we did and at the end he goes solo, I’m so angry,” said Rossetto.

Reuters

Geraint Thomas in driving seat as Tour rivals lose time

Crosswinds cause chaos as defending champion gains time ahead of rest day
Sport
2 days ago

South African Daryl Impey roars to Tour de France stage victory

The national cycling champion is just the second South African to win an individual stage at the Tour
Sport
3 days ago

Belgian Dylan Teuns tops in the mountains in Tour de France

The Belgian claims victory in the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race
Sport
5 days ago

Slovak Sagan claims fifth stage of Tour

Stage winner praises his teammates for controlling the peloton in bumpy ride
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Julian Alaphilippe takes Tour stage three and yellow jersey

Sport / Other Sport

Mike Teunissen stays in yellow as his team flies to Tour de France time trial ...

Sport / Other Sport

SA team plans for ‘something special’ at Tour de France

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.