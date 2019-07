Julian Alaphilippe takes Tour stage three and yellow jersey

Epernay — France’s Julian Alaphilippe lived up to the hype as he snatched the Tour de France overall leader’s yellow jersey by winning the third stage on Monday.

The world No1 jumped away from the pack in the Cote de Mutigny, a brutal 900m effort at an average gradient of 12.2%, to claim his third stage win in the race after a 215km ride from Binche, Belgium.

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Alaphilippe, one of the pre-stage favourites, hung on for dear life over the remaining 16km to take the overall lead from Dutchman Mike Teunissen, who dropped out when the Frenchman attacked.

“It’s sinking in slowly,” an emotional Alaphilippe, who won the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification in 2018, told reporters. “I knew the finale [uphill finish] suited me but I didn’t think I would be on my own so far from the line. It’s always hard to deliver when you’re the favourite.”

Alaphilippe has had a fantastic season so far, winning the Milan-San Remo “Monument” classic and the Strade Bianche in March, as well as the Fleche Wallonne in April.

Among the general classification contenders, only France’s Thibaut Pinot and Colombian Egan Bernal finished in the first chasing group, 26sec behind Alaphilippe.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas ended up 31sec off the pace at the end of the lung-busting final uphill stretch. The split occurred between Bernal and Thomas, who crossed the line in 12th and 13th place, respectively.

Bernal and Thomas co-lead Team Ineos on the Tour after four-time champion Chris Froome was ruled out of the race because of injuries sustained in a horror crash on the Criterium du Dauphine in June.

Overall, Bernal is now sixth, 40sec behind Alaphilippe with Britain’s Thomas in seventh 5sec further back. Groupama-FDJ’s Pinot, who is slowly emerging as Team Ineos’s main rival, is 12th, 52sec off the pace.

Slovakian Peter Sagan finished fifth on the day to take the lead in the points classification as he bids to claim a record-breaking seventh green jersey in Paris on July 28.

Tuesday’s fourth stage is a 213.5km ride from Reims to Nancy with a likely bunch sprint finish.

Reuters