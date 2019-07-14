Sport / Other Sport

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton takes record sixth British GP win

14 July 2019 - 18:29 Alan Baldwin
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (left) celebrates with his bother Nicolas after victory in the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, the UK, July 14 2019. Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (left) celebrates with his bother Nicolas after victory in the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, the UK, July 14 2019. Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Silverstone — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton hailed his home fans after celebrating a record sixth British Grand Prix win on Sunday and stretching his lead over luckless Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to 39 points.

Bottas, on pole position, finished a distant second after a safety car period turned the race decisively in Hamilton’s favour by handing the home favourite a free pitstop in a thrilling race. It was Hamilton’s seventh win in 10 races this season and 80th of his career.

The five-times world champion, now on 223 points to Bottas’s 184, also banged in a late fastest lap, on a set of tyres that had already done 30 laps, to secure an extra point.

“Ah, what a day! I love you Silverstone,” Hamilton exclaimed over the radio after rapper Stormzy had waved the chequered flag, with Bottas 24.9sec behind. Ferrari’s Monegasque Charles Leclerc was third after teammate Sebastian Vettel rammed into the back of Red Bull’s young charger Max Verstappen.

Vettel, who had been third but finished 16th, had to pit for a new front wing and collected a 10sec time penalty for causing the collision.

Verstappen ended up fifth and behind his French teammate Pierre Gasly.

Victory lifted Hamilton clear of Frenchman Alain Prost and the late Jim Clark, who both won five times in Britain, and the champion pulled over to collect a Union Jack from a marshal on his cool-down lap.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be here today,” declared Hamilton, interviewed by 2009 champion Jenson Button after parking up. “So many British flags out there and I could see them lap after lap. Every year I’ve been coming I’ve seen it and noticed it and appreciated it. You’d think you’d get used to something like that but I tell you, it feels like the first time.”

Hamilton and Bottas battled for the first few laps, with the Finn losing and retaking the lead, but the decisive moment came when Italian Antonio Giovinazzi spun his Alfa Romeo into the gravel on lap 20. Bottas had pitted three laps earlier but Hamilton had yet to come in for fresh tyres and was able to take advantage and pit without losing position for hard tyres that took him to the finish.

Behind the Mercedes pair, 21-year-olds Leclerc and Verstappen kept the crowd enthralled with a wheel-to-wheel reprise of their duel in Austria two weeks earlier. Time and again they battled for position, their positioning inch perfect and with Leclerc being every bit as tough on Verstappen as the Dutch driver had been to him at sunny Spielberg.

Vettel, who had pitted with Hamilton when the safety car was deployed, then rammed into the back of the Red Bull on lap 38 after Verstappen had gone past around the outside of Stowe corner.

“He passed me and then ran a bit wide, which gave me the chance to come back,” said the German. “It looked for a second that he was going to the right and there would be a gap on the left which didn’t open and by that time it was too late and I crashed.”

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was sixth for McLaren, ahead of Renault’s Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Russian Daniil Kvyat was ninth for Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg took the final point for Renault on a good day for the French manufacturer.

Reuters

Lewis Hamilton can pour fuel on the Silverstone celebrations

British driver hopes to keep record crowd happy on his home circuit
Sport
3 days ago

Brad Binder scores second successive podium

South African rider on a roll after a difficult start to the Moto2 season
Life
3 days ago

The rise of Formula One’s young guns

Youngest-ever top-two podium in Austria hails future superstars of the sport
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Austria just the tonic for F1 after dull French race

Sport / Other Sport

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins in Austria after thrilling duel with Leclerc

Sport / Other Sport

Don’t blame drivers for boring F1 races, says Lewis Hamilton

Life / Motoring

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes on rampage at French Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Online abuse only makes us stronger, says Mercedes boss

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.