Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes on rampage at French Grand Prix

Le Castellet — Lewis Hamilton put on a display of domination at the French Grand Prix on Sunday to go 36 points clear in the Formula One world championship and stretch Mercedes’s winning run to 10 races.

On a scorchingly hot afternoon in the south of France, Hamilton put the rest of the field in the shade as he led from start to finish to take his fourth win in a row and sixth of the season.

The Briton finished 18sec ahead of Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, who was pushed hard at the end by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in a rare moment of tension, as Mercedes celebrated their 50th one-two finish.

“We are creating history together and I’m so proud to be part of this team,” said Hamilton, who also won from pole in 2018 at Le Castellet. “It wasn’t easy at all and everything is on the edge. I had quite big blisters on the front two tyres — but this has been the best start of the year.”

The five-times world champion now has 79 career wins, 12 short of Michael Schumacher’s record with 13 races remaining this season. He has 187 points to Bottas’s 151.

Mercedes have won all eight races this year as well as the last two of 2018. Until the closing laps, the main thrill on Sunday was provided by a marshal who darted across the track to retrieve a broken bollard.

Hamilton made a clean start, was 2.3sec clear of Bottas after six laps and continued to pull away despite complaining at one point that something had broken on his seat — a gripe undermined by the Briton lapping faster and faster.