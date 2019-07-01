Graeme Solomon and Adrián Boros to set pace at the Berg

Cape Town — Graeme Solomon of Cape Town and Adrián Boros of Hungary are the team to beat again in the Berg River Canoe Marathon.

The 58th edition of the four-day race over 200km from Paarl to the West Coast town of Velddrif gets under way on Wednesday and the paddlers can expect a full river, unlike in previous years.

It will be the second time in the race’s history that a team that races in their own canoes will be crowned Berg champions.

Team Bamboo Warehouse’s Solomon and Boros picked up three of the four stage wins in 2018 and crossed the finish line 10min ahead of runners-up Keith Moule and Joep van Bakel.

It was Solomon’s second Berg win and ended a 17-year wait for line honours. The 46-year-old went all the way in 2001 and in 20 Berg appearances to date has amassed eight second-place finishes, one of those behind Boros in 2017.

Boros is out to become the fifth man to record a hat-trick of wins.

First to achieve the feat was Jannie Malherbe (1963-1965), before Robert Herreveld arrived on the scene and owned the field for six straight years from 1991 to 1996, which resulted in the Gautenger being dubbed the King of the Berg.

Michael Cheesman won the next three editions, before Hank McGregor took winning to a level unlikely to be seen again. The Natalian bagged 11 victories including eight in a row from 2005 to 2012. It is a pity he has not participated in recent times.

Solomon and Boros have enjoyed a far better preparation for what lies ahead than 2018, when the latter arrived in the Mother City only the day before the race.

“Adrián jetted in on Friday and we’ve used the free time to train and plot tactics knowing that the challenge to hold on to our title will be a lot harder this time round with all the young Turks aiming to sink us,” said Solomon. “A full river makes for an interesting contest, and for me, the fuller the river the better because I’m a big guy with weight to carry.

“As a combination, we gel well. As for individual strengths, I have race experience and knowledge of the myriad threats that lurk above and below the surface, he has the lethal top-end speed. So it’s all systems go and we’ll be giving it our best shot.

“The key to success is to limit mistakes, as was the case on the opening stage last year,” he pointed out. “We are expecting a frenetic pace from the get-go and we will try and keep up, hold position in the front group, and then put foot to the pedal and make a break for it.”

Petr Mojžíšek of the Czech Republic, who produced a podium finish in 2017, and debutant German Matthias Schmidt could be in the running for glory. The European combo was singled out by Solomon as one of a number of lively contenders for line honours.

Hamish Lovemore comes into the race fresh off national honours at U23 level and with Tyrone Maher will make their presence felt. Alan Houston and Stew Little, a Berg debutant, are another pair of youngsters who could shake things up. Locals to watch out for are Zach Preyser and Bartho Visser, Luke Stowman and Jermaine Pietersen, and Wayne August and Joseph Williams.

As for legends of the race, Malherbe, who raced in the first Berg in 1962, goes for his 47th Berg in the year he turns 80.

Giel van Deventer chasers his 49th Berg medal, while Edgar Boehm looks to extend his unbroken run of Berg finishes to 46.