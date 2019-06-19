French Open champion Ashleigh Barty makes smooth transition to grass

London — French Open champion Ashleigh Barty made a smooth transition from Parisian clay to British lawns as the Australian opened her grasscourt campaign with an impressive 6-3 6-4 victory over Croatia’s Donna Vekic at the Birmingham Classic on Wednesday.

In her first match since winning her maiden Grand Slam title by beating Marketa Vondrousova at Roland Garros little more than a week ago, the 23-year-old began sluggishly but quickly found her rhythm to move through to the second round.

Vekic is no slouch on grass and Barty, emerging as one of the favourites for Wimbledon, said it was the “perfect test”.

“I knew that I had to be sharp and I had to be ready. Otherwise it wouldn’t even be a contest,” world No2 Barty said on court. “It was nice and clean today out here. I was just really excited to come back out and kind of dust off the cobwebs a little bit.”

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko, who won the French Open two years ago but has struggled in 2019, ended the hopes of Britain’s Johanna Konta, winning 6-3 6-4.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams also moved through with the 39-year-old defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich.