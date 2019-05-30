Sport / Other Sport

tennis

Naomi Osaka survives, Serena strolls at French Open

30 May 2019 - 19:19 Agency Staff
Naomi Osaka of Japan during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris, France, May 30 2019. Picture: AURELIN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES
Naomi Osaka of Japan during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open in Paris, France, May 30 2019. Picture: AURELIN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES

 Paris — Naomi Osaka staged a second successive Roland Garros great escape on Thursday as fellow top seed Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams strolled into the last 32.

World number one Osaka, bidding to add the French Open to her US and Australian Open titles, came back from a set and 2-4 down to defeat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Her win came on the back of being just two points from defeat in her tournament opener against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The 21-year-old held her nerve, despite squandering two match points late in the deciding set, to secure a clash against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Serena Williams in action against Kurumi Nara of Japan at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30 2019. Picture: AURELIEN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES
Serena Williams in action against Kurumi Nara of Japan at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 30 2019. Picture: AURELIEN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES

“I was lucky to have played Victoria twice before. I knew she had been playing well coming into the tournament,” said Osaka. “It was an unfortunate second round draw for me so I am happy to win.”

Osaka finished the two-hour 50-minute encounter on Court Suzanne Lenglen with 52 winners and 43 unforced errors.

She becomes the first top seed to win her two opening matches at Roland Garros after losing the first set since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

“She deserves to be where she is — she is very powerful and explosive,” said Azarenka.

Siniakova, the world number 42, also endured a marathon win, putting out Greek 29th seed Maria Sakkari 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 in a three-hour 10-minute duel.

Siniakova had trailed 1-5 in the first set before surrendering a 5/2 lead in the second-set tiebreaker.

Djokovic cruised into the last 32 for the 14th successive year, admitting it had been an emotional day playing for the first time in front of his four-year-old son.

Djokovic, bidding to become just the second man to hold all four Slams at the same time twice, cruised to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen.

Watching from the player’s box on Court Suzanne Lenglen was Djokovic’s son Stefan.

Three-time French Open champion Williams thrashed Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara to step up her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory and next faces fellow American Sofia Kenin.

“I’m very serious when I play, but I’m happy,” said Williams.

A mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Osaka, who famously beat Williams in a dramatic 2018 US Open final, remains a possibility.

Williams hammered 10 aces and 36 winners past world number 238 Nara, who stands a mere 1.55m high.

Fourth seed Dominic Thiem overcame an entertaining challenge from Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik to reach the third round for the fourth straight year.

The Austrian fourth seed was facing a fifth set when trailing 5-2 in the fourth, but reeled off five straight games to win 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5.

World number 91 Bublik delighted the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd with his wide range of shots, including three underarm serves in the opening set.

The reward for Thiem is a clash against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas who made it through when British number one Kyle Edmund retired with a knee injury at 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 2-1 down.

Amanda Anisimova became the youngest American woman since Williams in 1999 to make the third round when the 17-year-old defeated Belarus’ 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2.

Fellow 17-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland also reached the last 32, seeing off Chinese 16th seed Wang Qiang.

AFP

Father’s day as Novak Djokovic wins in front of his son

Stefan, 4, watches dad cruise into third round at Roland Garros
Sport
3 hours ago

Nadal, Djokovic cruise to next round at Roland Garros

It's always amazing to play here, says king of clay Nadal
Sport
3 days ago

Serena battles back to winning in Rome before Roland Garros

Rome will be her fourth tournament of the season
Sport
2 weeks ago

Djokovic concedes he has mountain to climb at French Open

Serb rates Nadal as hot favourite and rates Thiem's chances at Roland Garros
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Naomi Osaka downs Hsieh in Stuttgart opener

Sport / Other Sport

HANNA ZIADY: After all the talk of gender equality society still looks down on ...

Opinion / Columnists

Six of world’s top 10 women to play in Qatar Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.