Caster Semenya won the 2‚000m race in Paris on Tuesday night‚ just missing Zola Budd’s 28-year-old national record in the rarely run event.

Semenya crossed the line in 5min 38.19sec‚ which was 0.12sec short of Budd’s old mark and 0.47 ahead of nearest rival Hawi Feysa‚ the young Ethiopian distance runner who ended second at the Under-20 world cross championships in 2017.

Another Ethiopian, Adanech Anbesa — who took the 1‚500m bronze medal behind Semenya at the 2016 African championships — was third in 5:39.90.

Semenya was running for the first time since losing her case to overturn the new gender eligibility rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland at the beginning of May.