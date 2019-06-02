Anthony Joshua suffers stunning defeat to Ruiz in heavyweight clash

New York — Andy Ruiz Jnr dethroned British title-holder Anthony Joshua with a stunning seventh-round stoppage at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday to become the first Mexican-American world heavyweight champion.

Joshua, previously undefeated and fighting for the first time in the US, was defending his IBF, WBA and WBO titles but was knocked down four times in the fight before the referee waved off the contest in the seventh.

Joshua said he could have fought on but had no harsh words for the referee. “I want to fight. I am never one of those fighters to disrespect a referee like: ‘he should have done this’ or ‘he should have done that’.

“He called it off when he thought I couldn’t fight. It’s a shame. But I don’t want anyone to drown in their sorrows.”

The defeat was a setback but Joshua said he would be back. “Boxing is a tough sport. I trained hard, I stayed dedicated. And I just got beat by a good fighter tonight,” he said. “It’ll be interesting to see how far he goes but good luck to him.