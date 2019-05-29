Muzi Yeni and Lyle Hewitson neck and neck in jockeys’ log

The tussle for supremacy at the top of the SA jockeys’ log has added much interest to our often bland midweek racing.

Muzi Yeni and Lyle Hewitson will travel to the Vaal on Thursday knowing that they are only a single winner apart, and punters are well engaged.

With just over eight weeks to go of the 2018/19 racing season Yeni, chasing his first title, has ridden 169 winners, with reigning champion Hewitson on 168.

Veteran rider Anton Marcus is a further eight winners behind Hewitson and will ensure there is added pressure on both to pull out all the stops.

The Sporting Post reported earlier this week: “It is striking how similar Yeni and Hewitson are in terms of their ability to get horses to run for them, as well as their professionalism and personal work ethic — and yet worlds apart in terms of their upbringing, experience — and even riding style.”

Claremont-born Yeni (32) had no exposure to racing prior to joining the Jockeys Academy, while Hewitson (22), hails from a racing family. His dad was a jockey and his mother a polocrosse player.

Hewitson has a better strike rate of winners to number of rides which means, in theory, that he will come out on top in the long run. Bookmakers have priced him up at even-money ahead of Yeni (18-10) and Marcus (3-1), but their odds do not reflect the possibility of suspension or injury which could swing the contest either way, or even in favour of Marcus.

Yeni has four good winning chances at the Vaal. His mount Annatjie (race 2) is trained at the track and has recent good places to her credit, while Battle Of Alesia (race 3, 1,450m) was just touched off here two weeks ago and looks set to go one better.

Aziri Sun (race 4, 1,600m) will probably win if Yeni can overcome her wide draw, while Rocky Night is the highest-rated runner in race 7 over 1,600m.

Hewitson’s rides look weaker, on paper, but first-timer Shango (race 1, 1,200m) could find betting support and Flash Burn (race 7), has as good a chance as any in a competitive line-up.

Vaal selections, Thursday

Race 1: (9) Untamed Tiger (5) Promiseofamaster (10) Diorama (6) Shango

Race 2: (6) Lady Defiance (2) At Your Request (11) Secret Palace (1) Annatjie

Race 3: (9) Battle Of Alesia (5) Karakoram (1) Baron Rodney (8) Cross From Goa

Race 4: (11) Flaming Opal (1) Aziri Sun (10) New Women (4) Petite Aime

Race 5: (2) Bold Eagle (8) Oravar (1) Valbonne (7) Blonde Vision

Race 6: (1) Ideal Cut (3) Oh So Cool (2) Dancewiththedragon (5) Matanuska

Race 7: (4) Terra Del Fuogo (1) Rocky Night (5) Flash Burn (6) Apache Too

Race 8: (3) She’s So Sassi (2) Elegancia (5) Seneca Falls (1) Ossetra