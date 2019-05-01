What they are saying about ruling on Caster

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed an appeal by SA middle-distance runner Caster Semenya against the introduction of regulations to restrict testosterone levels in female athletes.

Here are some reactions to Wednesday’s decision.

“I know that the IAAF’s regulations have always targeted me specifically. For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in SA and around the world.” — Caster Semenya in a statement via her lawyers

“The IAAF is grateful to the CAS for its detailed and prompt response to the challenge made to its Eligibility Regulations for the Female Classification for athletes with differences of sex development, and is pleased that the regulations were found to be a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s legitimate aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events.” — IAAF statement

“Clearly nobody wants to discriminate against any individual who wants to take part in sport, including the large number of females who have normal levels of testosterone for female athletes. But without this ruling we would have been in a position where females with normal levels of testosterone would be at a performance disadvantage compared with those who have higher levels of testosterone. Overall, what this ruling means is that there is a greater chance of a level playing field on which all female athletes can compete, and that has to be welcomed.” — John Brewer, professor of applied sports science at Buckinghamshire New University

“The IAAF finds itself at a crossroads. Given that CAS has ruled in its favour, it could simply breathe a sigh of relief and forge doggedly ahead with a regulatory approach that has plunged the sport into a quandary and which ... has consistently proved scientifically and ethically indefensible. This will prove to be the losing side of history: the pressures on the sport to change have intensified in recent years, and will surely not relent with this decision.” — Australian former middle-distance runner Madeleine Pape writing in The Guardian