Financial Times sponsors Formula One team

The newspaper has joined the sponsors of British team Williams Racing, with its logo appearing on the rear end of the race car in late 2019

25 April 2019 - 14:57 Agency Staff
Formula One. Picture: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH
Formula One. Picture: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

Paris — The Financial Times newspaper has linked up with Formula One motor racing and joined the sponsors of British team Williams Racing, a joint statement said on Thursday.

“The FT logo will appear on the inside of the rear-wing end plate of the FW42 [Williams car] during the remainder of 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship,” said the statement ahead of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“This is a hugely exciting partnership between two iconic British brands, both operating globally and at the forefront of their respective fields,” said David Buttle, FT global commercial marketing director.

Claire Williams, deputy team principal of Williams Racing, said the deal would help the team handle a new media and marketing landscape.

“The opportunity to collaborate with the FT to embrace these new forms of media and digital opportunities is hugely exciting for both our team and our existing partners,” she said.

Williams is one of Formula One’s traditional powerhouses. The team dominated the sport in the 1980s and 90s but is currently struggling.

AFP

