Ferrari defend use of team orders to help Vettel

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has defended a decision to use team orders in favour of four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The German’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, had made a better start and was in third place, with Vettel close behind, when the team gave instructions for the Monegasque to let his teammate through early on.

The attempt to close the gap on Mercedes rivals Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, who were pulling away at the front and won one-two, failed and Vettel finished third with Leclerc dropping to fifth.

“Certainly it’s difficult as a team to give the order because we understand the drivers, they need to battle, to stay ahead as much as they can,” Binotto, who took over in January, told reporters.

“We tried everything we could not to lose time on the Mercedes ahead and that was among the only chance we got at the time,” said the Swiss-born boss.

“So, we tried. It didn’t work, let’s say. But I think it was right anyway to give that chance to Seb and I think as a team we did whatever we could.”

The move compromised Leclerc’s race, another blow for a youngster who was denied his maiden win by an engine problem two weeks ago in Bahrain after taking pole position and leading with the fastest lap.

It also meant the 21-year-old pitted later than his teammate for both his stops and was passed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“It was a bit frustrating,” said the Monegasque, who protested at the time that he was pulling away.

“But on the other hand I am well aware that in the car you don’t see much of the full picture of the race. So I just accepted it, did it and focused on my race.”

DAKAR RALLY MOVES TO SAUDI ARABIA

The Dakar Rally will end a decade in South America and move to the deserts of Saudi Arabia in 2020, organisers announced on Monday.

Dakar director David Castera said the concept of discovery, and a voyage into the unknown, has always been part of the rally.