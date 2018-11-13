Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer skips practice at the ATP Finals

13 November 2018 - 05:03 Martyn Herman
Roger Federer. REUTERS
Roger Federer. REUTERS

London — Six-times champion Roger Federer cancelled his practice session at the ATP Finals on Monday, the day after losing his opening round-robin match to Kei Nishikori at the O2 Arena.

Federer, making his 16th appearance at the ATP’s showpiece finale, had not lost any of his previous 45 round-robin matches in straight sets before his 7-6(4) 6-3 loss to the Japanese player.

It means the 37-year-old faces an uphill battle to reach the semi-finals for the 15th time and another straight sets defeat by Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Tuesday could prove terminal.

After his defeat on Sunday, Federer spoke of the difficulty he has had trying to find a practice court that matches the speed of the fast indoor showcourt at the O2 Arena.

“It’s just that practice has been a bit all over the place,” he told reporters. “Practised in Queen’s (Club), practised on the outside courts here, then centre as well.

“So it’s not always exactly the same conditions.”

Last month, 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer revealed that he has been struggling with a hand injury since this year’s grasscourt season.

“I hurt my hand training at the start of the grass season,” Federer said at Basel tournament which he won. “It’s had more consequences than I thought. I dragged this pain for about three months.”

Reuters

Tennis ace Kevin Anderson out to gain revenge at ATP Finals

Anderson opens his account on Sunday against Austria’s Dominic Thiem at London’s O2 Arena
Sport
4 days ago

Giant-killer Khachanov in shock win at Paris Masters final

The 1.98m  huge hitter has for some time been seen as one of the rising young talents of the sport
Sport
8 days ago

Isner welcomes new rule

The American became something of a Wimbledon cult hero when beating France’s Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set in 2010
Sport
21 days ago

Svitolina breaks Kvitova curse

Svitolina was able to capitalise on her opponent’s erratic play to record a stunning triumph
Sport
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Sonny Bill’s tough year gets worse
Sport / Rugby
2.
Sascoc shambles renders national caps ‘legally ...
Sport
3.
World cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk still ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Sport minister hints at go-ahead to host Rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Orlando Pirates’ new coach by next week
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.