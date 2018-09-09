Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS

Angry Serena: I’m not a cheat

09 September 2018 - 19:03 Agency Staff
Penalties: Serena Williams argues with referee Brian Earley. Picture: MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES
Penalties: Serena Williams argues with referee Brian Earley. Picture: MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES

New York — Serena Williams insisted she was not cheating in the US Open final on Saturday before accusing the sport that has made her a global icon and multi- millionaire of sexism.

The final was overshadowed by the American’s angry and tear-filled tirade in the second set. The 36-year-old was given a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse and a game penalty for calling umpire Carlos Ramos a "liar and a thief".

"He alleged I was cheating, and I wasn’t," Williams said later. "I don’t use on-court coaching. It’s the one time I don’t want to hear anyone tell me anything. You have to problem-solve."

Williams said that her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, had not been coaching her even though the Frenchman told ESPN that he had and that all coaches do it.

"What is he talking about? Because we don’t have signals. We have never discussed signals," said Williams.

She said the incident strengthened her belief that female players are treated differently from male counterparts in the sport. "I’ve seen men call umpires several things. For me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief’."

Williams made reference to the incident last week when French player Alize Cornet was warned for removing her shirt on court during a heatwave. Cornet was accused of unsporting behaviour before tournament chiefs admitted the umpire made the wrong decision.

"Cornet should be able to take off her shirt without getting a fine," said Williams. "I feel like the fact that I have to go through this is an example for the next person that has emotions and that want to express themselves and want to be a strong woman.

"They’re going to be allowed to do that because of today. Maybe it didn’t work out for me, but it’s going to work out for the next person."

AFP

How NextGen got stuck in first gear

Adding to the headaches for the underperforming young brigade is that the sport’s heavyweights still maintain an iron grip on the Grand Slams
Sport
4 days ago

Roger Federer booted out of US Open by little-known John Millman

This is the Swiss great’s earliest US Open exit in five years, and scuppers a blockbuster quarterfinal between him and Novak Djokovic
Sport
5 days ago

Williams vs Williams No 30, as Cornet shrugs off sexism storm

Six-time champion Serena eased into the third-round encounter against her sister with a 6-2 6-2 win over German world No101 Carina Witthoeft
Sport
9 days ago

Kevin Anderson makes a real meal of his US Open first round

It was another epic five-setter in gruelling heat for the South African
Sport
12 days ago

Top-ranked Simona Halep a first-round casualty

It was a second straight first-round exit at Flushing Meadows for Romania’s Halep
Sport
12 days ago

SA’s Lloyd Harris into dreamland of US Open draw

He faces experienced 33-year-old campaigner Gilles Simon of France in the first round
Sport
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
CRAIG RAY: What the Boks must do to win on the ...
Sport
2.
The rise of South Africans addicted to ...
Life / Sport
3.
Faf pushes for Global League T20 to take off
Sport / Cricket
4.
South African paddlers primed for world ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Africa Cup of Nations qualifier might not make it ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.