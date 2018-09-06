Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS

After ‘bagel’ to Thiem, Nadal fights way back into semi

Champ prevails after losing first set in five-hour duel

06 September 2018 - 05:01 Agency Staff
Spain’s Rafael Nadal consoles Austria’s Dominic Thiem after their marathon quarterfinal that ended after 2am New York time on Wednesday. Picture: AFP
Defending champion Rafa Nadal failed to win a single game in the opening set of his US Open quarterfinal against Dominic Thiem on Tuesday, but he fought back to beat the Austrian 0-6 6-4 7-5 6-7(4) 7-6(5) in a match that ended after 2am on a New York morning.

Nadal won 40% of his first serves in the opener as he struggled with the high humidity on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, with Thiem becoming the first player to "bagel" the Spaniard at Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick 14 years ago.

"It’s been a great battle," an exhausted Nadal said. "The conditions were tough, very humid for me."

Thiem, who lost to Nadal in the French Open final but had beaten the Spaniard three times in 10 previous meetings, struck 74 winners, including 24 with his stylish single-handed backhand, to keep the champion under constant pressure.

"I’m very sorry for Dominic," Nadal added. "He’s a close friend on tour, a great guy and I wish him the very best… he is young and has plenty of time to win tournaments."

After Nadal roared back to take a 2-1 lead, the fourth set went to a tiebreak. Thiem raced to a 3-0 lead before Nadal fought back, but the Austrian held his nerve to level the match.

There were no breaks of serve in the deciding set and a second tiebreak ensued. The two were neck-and-neck at 5-5 when Nadal carved out a match point with his forehand.

Thiem’s wayward overhead smash handed the match to Nadal, who stood midcourt with his head thrown back and arms raised in the air in celebration.

"It’s going to be stuck in my mind forever," Thiem said.

"I’m going to remember this match, for sure. It’s cruel sometimes, tennis, because I think this match didn’t really deserve a loser. But there has to be one.

"If we skip the first set, it was a really open match from beginning to the end. The way it ended up in the fifth set tiebreaker, from there it’s 50-50. He made one more point than me."

Nadal paid tribute to the crowd for hanging on until the early hours of Wednesday morning. "Thank you very much everybody for staying here tonight," Nadal said after the 4hr 49min marathon.

"It’s been an amazing feeling. I’m playing a lot of hours this year at this beautiful stadium."

Next up for the top seed is a semifinal clash with big-serving Argentine and third seed Juan Martin del Potro.

Serena William powered her way to within two victories of a seventh US Open title on Tuesday and while she refused to look ahead there are many willing to do it for her, and what they see is a suddenly open path to a 24th Grand Slam.

World No1 Simona Halep crashed in the first round, Spain’s double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza was next to go, making a second round exit, and then earlier on Tuesday Williams side-stepped a semi-final showdown with third seed Sloane Stephens when the defending champion was sent packing by Anastasija Sevastova.

Reuters

Anderson runs out of gas at US Open

Austria’s Dominic Thiem ousts the No 5 seed 7-5 6-2 7-6‚ to make his first grand slam quarterfinal outside of the French Open
Sport
2 days ago

How NextGen got stuck in first gear

Adding to the headaches for the underperforming young brigade is that the sport’s heavyweights still maintain an iron grip on the Grand Slams
Sport
1 day ago

Roger Federer booted out of US Open by little-known John Millman

This is the Swiss great’s earliest US Open exit in five years, and scuppers a blockbuster quarterfinal between him and Novak Djokovic
Sport
1 day ago

