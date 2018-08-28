Kevin Anderson certainly doesn’t do tennis matches the easy way‚ and in the early hours of Tuesday morning he needed more than four hours to advance to the second round of the 2018 US Open.

The 32-year-old Anderson‚ last year’s US Open finalist as well the 2018 Wimbledon runner-up‚ beat American world No 53 Ryan Harrison 7-6‚ 5-7‚ 4-6‚ 6-3‚ 6-4 in a match that took four hours and 14 minutes.

The 2.03m world No 5 Anderson suffered severe cramps and it looked as if his quest for a first Grand Slam title would end early as Harrison took control by going two sets to one up.

Despite a timeout for treatment for muscle cramp‚ Anderson showed his mettle to win the last two sets in just 88 minutes in front of a raucous pro-American crowd.

"It was really tough. My body was struggling a little bit‚" Anderson said in a post-match interview.

"It was really hot and humid out there. I was losing a lot of fluids.

"I just love competing and love playing out here. It means a lot to me.

"I try my best for every single point. You don’t win them all but the ones you do win‚ like this‚ definitely make all the hard work and the pain definitely worth it."

In July Anderson needed over four hours to conquer Roger Federer in a sensational Wimbledon quarterfinal and he backed that up with a six hour, 36 minute semifinal epic against John Isner‚ prevailing 24-22 in the fifth set.

While those matches reflect well on Anderson’s mental strength in five-set battles‚ they take a physical toll on his body. At Wimbledon‚ he was unable to play anywhere near his best tennis in the final‚ losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic.