SA’s Lloyd Harris into dreamland of US Open draw

Lloyd Harris has cracked the big time of men’s tennis after making it into the main draw of the US Open.

The 21-year-old from Cape Town made it into the 128-man field via the qualifiers, where he won three matches in straight sets to book his place in the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of 2018.

He faces experienced 33-year-old campaigner Gilles Simon of France in the first round, and win or lose, is guaranteed his biggest payday — first-round losers pocket a whopping $50,000.

Harris earned $20,000 just from the qualifiers, so it is a life-changing windfall for a player who came close to quitting the sport due to a lack of funds.

Simon, who achieved a career-high ATP ranking of No 6 in 2009, will provide 6ft 4in Harris with his sternest test to date, one SA’s No 2 player is looking forward to.

"Gilles has won 13 top-tier titles and I haven’t yet played a match at this level, but I’m going to go on court with the belief that I belong at the highest level and will try and show that against an opponent 12 years my senior and ranked 39 to my No 145 spot," he said.

"There will be the butterflies in the stomach and key for me is to train my energies on what it took for my team and I to reach this stage of my career.

"This is where I wanted to be right now in my life and I am going to make the most of this opportunity and see how far it takes me.

"I am thrilled to have come through the qualifying event, but for me the tournament only starts now.

"I feel like I’m playing really well and that I will take all I’ve built up over the past few weeks into the match.

"It has obviously been a long road to get to this stage of my career," Harris continued.

"I had to go the difficult route to get through all the stages of the tour by not having wildcards into the bigger events.

"It’s really special to have finally reached the main stage of a tennis event and I will just keep building on what I have accomplished this week.

"The Anthony Harris Academy [AHA] has been the team behind my success. I feel like we all built a special relationship and an excellent partnership. I’m talking about Anthony Harris, Eitan Adams, PJ Nomdo and my physio Karen Frye from Durbanville Wellness Centre."

Harris joined the professional ranks in 2015 and has amassed $143,657 competing mainly on the third-tier Futures Tour.

He won singles and doubles titles mainly on the Africa circuit while based in Cape Town and leaned on the small payouts to cover the costs that come with being a pro.

Being a member of the Make a Champion Foundation (Match) and the AHA at the time helped relieve the financial burden for the youngster and it has paid dividends in four years.

Match founder Anthula Markovitz left for the US at the weekend to support Harris, who she believes will one day stake a claim at the highest level.

"I met Lloyd in 2015 and from that day I’ve tried to assist him to help him realise his full potential… and here he is about to embark on his biggest mission.

"Doors that were previously closed may now start to open in terms of sponsor invites for the marquee events on tour," said Markovitz. "He’s had to work his socks off under his and our long-serving coach Anthony Harris and always gave 110%.

"Our foundation is open to all talented children, particularly those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, a rare and excellent opportunity of entering a high-performance programme, which will supply the tools and teach them the skills with which to make their dreams a reality," she added.

"We have found another gem in 15-year-old Kholowam Montsi. He’s proving himself on the junior tours with myriad titles and he could be our first African champion."