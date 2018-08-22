Serena out to capture Grand Slam No24

New York — Serena Williams, riding an emotional roller-coaster as she adapts to juggling tennis and motherhood, seeks to end 2018 on a high with a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Williams counts six US Open victories among her 23 Slams and with one more would match Australian Margaret Court’s record for most major singles titles.

She could also join Court, Evonne Goolagong and Kim Clijsters as the only mothers to win Grand Slam singles titles.

But since her impressive run to the Wimbledon final, in which she fell to Angelique Kerber, Williams has endured a lacklustre buildup to the Flushing Meadows hardcourt showpiece which starts on Monday.

"I’m still at the very beginning, this is a long comeback," she said after a second-round loss to Petra Kvitova at Cincinnati. "I just began, I just started," Williams said. "I’m definitely at the very, very beginning."

Williams shrugged off an even bigger disappointment two weeks earlier — a 6-1 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose.

It is the most lopsided defeat of her career.

Williams later revealed she had learned shortly before the match that the man convicted of killing her sister Yetunde Price in 2003 had been released on parole, something she "couldn’t shake out of her mind".

It was another instance of personal matters intruding on the tennis court in a way they never have before, with Williams opening up about her struggles with postpartum emotions since the birth of her daughter, Olympia, in September 2017 and with the feelings of inadequacy that many new mothers experience.

"I have been through a lot of stuff in my life, but I have never been through this," Williams said. "Having a baby and feeling with the emotions and the ups and downs and the fears and the excitement," she added.

Her game has been worryingly inconsistent in six tournaments so far in 2018 — including the French Open, where she withdrew before the fourth round with a pectoral injury.

"My whole game needs to improve," she admitted.

AFP