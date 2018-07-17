Sport / Other Sport

Simona Halep stays on top of women’s rankings as Kerber and Serena climb

Paris — Simona Halep retained the No1 spot in the latest women’s rankings despite losing in the third round at Wimbledon, but below her the upsets at the grass-court Major caused turmoil.

Winner Angelique Kerber jumped six places to fourth. The two women who contested the 2017 final both fell sharply after failing to match that.

Venus Williams dropped five places to 14 and Garbine Muguruza fell four places to No7. The biggest gainer was Serena Williams, who made the Wimbledon final.

Leading WTA standings: 1 Simona Halep (ROU) 7,571 pts, 2 Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,740, 3 Sloane Stephens (US) 5,463 (+1), 4 Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,305 (+6), 5 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020, 6 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,730, 7 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,620 (-4), 8 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,550 (-1), 9 Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 4,485 (-1), 10 Julia Goerges (GER) 3,980 (+3), 11 Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 3,787 (+1), 12 Madison Keys (US) 3,596 (-1), 13 Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3,525 (+1), 14 Venus Williams (US) 2,801 (-5), 15 Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,755, 16 Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,555 (+1), 17 Kiki Bertens (NED) 2,510 (+3), 18 Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2,350, 19 CoCo Vandeweghe (US) 2,183 (-3), 20 Barbora Strycova (CZE) 1,975 (+3).

Also: 28 Serena Williams (US) 1,615 (+153).

