Cycling’s UCI clears Chris Froome of drug cheating

Bengaluru/London — Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been cleared by cycling’s world governing body, the UCI, of any wrongdoing after he tested positive for excessive levels of the asthma drug Salbutamol.

Froome had tested positive for excessive levels of Salbutamol following a urine sample at last September’s Vuelta a Espana.

"On June 28 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) informed the UCI that it would accept, based on the specific facts of the case, that Froome’s sample results do not constitute an adverse analytical finding," the UCI said.

"In light of Wada’s unparalleled access to information and authorship of the salbutamol regime, the UCI has decided, based on Wada’s position, to close the proceedings against Froome."

Froome expressed his delight at being cleared.

The Kenyan-born rider said he was now looking forward to attempting to win a fifth Tour de France, which gets under way on Saturday.

"I am very pleased that the UCI has exonerated me," he said in a statement issued by Team Sky.

"While this decision is obviously a big deal for me and the Team, it’s also an important moment for cycling."

Reuters and AFP