Long-odds Masar delivers Derby shock

Epsom — Bookmakers feared Investec Derby favourite Saxon Warrior was "bomb-proof", but they were left smiling when 16-1 chance Masar beat the favourite and other well-fancied runners at Epsom on Saturday.

Masar, ridden by William Buick, got home from this column’s 20-1 fancy, Dee Ex Bee, with Roaring Lion finishing third and Saxon Warrior fourth.

"Punters have been left gobsmacked by the result with so much confidence surrounding Saxon Warrior. A win for Masar has saved the industry from a multimillion-pound payout," said a Ladbrokes spokesman.

It was a mighty result for Team Godolphin and Masar’s trainer, Charlie Appleby, was the happiest man on Epsom Downs. "When I was appointed trainer five years ago it was always my goal to have a Derby win in the Godophin blue. I’m delighted to be here and part of it," he said.

Winning jockey Buick said: "It’s something really special to win the Derby. it means the absolute world to me."

Last Thursday this column stated: "This correspondent shares trainer Mark Johnston’s view that Dee Ex Bee (then 28-1) is the best outsider in the race."

Johnston was spot-on, with Dee Ex Bee running the race of his life in the hands of Sylvestre De Sousa to earn the £322,000 runner-up cheque. The son of Farhh turned the tables on his Chester Vase conqueror Young Rascal and his next objective is likely to be the Irish Derby.

Third-placed Roaring Lion was the subject of late support and trainer John Gosden was happy with his colt’s performance. "He travelled well but didn’t stay on the ground and we’ll now look at the Eclipse. That might be well up his alley."

For Investec boss Bernard Kantor and trainer William Haggas the result was no doubt a huge disappointment with Young Rascal, who had beaten Dee Ex Bee in the Chester Vase, never at the races.

Do It Again, a horse co-owned by Kantor, could not save the day, finishing fourth behind Surcharge in the 2,000 Guineas at Greyville. Nevertheless, the Justin Snaith inmate remains a live candidate for the Vodacom Durban July on July 7.