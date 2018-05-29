Great Dane Wozniacki in solid form as Wawrinka crashes out

Paris — Caroline Wozniacki overcame a stuttering start to beat Danielle Collins 7-6(2) 6-1 to book a slot in the second round at the French Open on Monday.

Seeded two here, Wozniacki is one of six players who could end the tournament world No1.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka continued to struggle with form and fitness as he was dumped out in the first round by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, a defeat that will send his world ranking plummeting, but Novak Djokovic cruised through in straight sets.

Wawrinka, who won the title in 2015, was beaten in a five-set thriller 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 by the Spanish world No67.

Serbian star Djokovic had little trouble in reaching round two, though, seeing off Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3 6-4 6-4. Djokovic dropped serve three times and will have to markedly improve this side of his game to challenge Rafael Nadal in the latter stages of the tournament.

Former world No1 Victoria Azarenka’s return to Grand Slam tennis lasted just two sets as she slumped to a 7-5 7-5 loss to Katerina Siniakova.

Petra Kvitova also found life hard, but the two-time Wimbledon champion fought back to beat Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg 3-6 6-1 7-5.

The 1,000km road trip from Barcelona to Paris was well worth it for Marco Trungelliti, who overcame Australia’s Bernard Tomic 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 and guaranteed himself a big payday. The International Tennis Federation said the Argentine lucky loser will at least get €79,000 for reaching the second round.

Reuters, AFP