Mohoric wins day as Chaves fades

16 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Matej Mohoric
Matej Mohoric

Matej Mohoric beat Nico Denz in a two-man sprint finish to win the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday as Briton Simon Yates maintained his grip on the overall race lead.

But Yates’s Colombian team-mate Esteban Chaves had a disastrous day as he was distanced on the opening climb of the 244km stage from Penne to Gualdo Tadino and lost more than 25min to drop out of overall contention having started the day second at 32sec.

Chaves’s woes are a major blow to the overall hopes of his Mitchelton-Scott team.

Going into Tuesday’s stage, they were in the enviable position of occupying the top two positions in the overall standings, meaning tactically they would be able to play two cards in the pink jersey race.

But once Chaves was dropped, the teams of overall hopefuls, including four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, reigning champion Tom Dumoulin, local favourite Fabio Aru and French hope Thibaut Pinot, pushed the pace in the peloton to ensure Chaves never regained contact.

Yates now leads by 41sec from Dumoulin with Pinot third at 46sec. Froome is up to 10th at 2:30.

The fast pace set by the peloton meant that an initial 17-man breakaway was swallowed up with 150km to ride.

Solo attempts by German Tony Martin and Marco Frapporti of Italy proved futile until a late escape by Slovene Mohoric and German Denz stuck.

Their sprint to the line was fiercely contested, but Mohoric had the strength to prevail.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett won the sprint for third place 36sec later.

AFP

