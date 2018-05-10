Sport / Other Sport

GOLF

Tiger Woods to roar again at British Open

10 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Tiger Woods. Picture: REUTERS
London — Three-time British Open winner Tiger Woods is to play in the 2018 championship for the 20th time but first since 2015, tournament organisers have announced.

The 42-year-old — a 14-time Major winner — returned to competitive golf this season after missing most of the previous two years through injury and finished tied for 32nd place at April’s Masters.

Woods has played two Opens at Carnoustie, finishing seventh in 1999 and 12th in 2007 which is the last time the Open was held at the course.

Champion in 2000, 2005 and 2006, Woods missed the cut in 2015 and his best finish since his last victory was tied for third in 2012.

As recently as last September, before he underwent back fusion surgery, Woods was uncertain he would play golf again. But since the operation, he has rediscovered the club head speed which he once took for granted.

In March, he registered the fastest club head speed by any US Tour player, clocking 207.9km/h at the Valspar Championship.

AFP

