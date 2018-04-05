Le Clos guns for three gongs in two hours

Gold Coast — Chad Le Clos will bid for a tough medal trifecta at the Commonwealth Games on Friday that could prove critical to SA’s hunt to recapture fifth place on the medals table.

Le Clos is in action on Thursday in the 50m butterfly heats and semifinals.

But on Friday he will be pushed to the limit‚ trying for a trio of podium finishes in just two-and-a-half hours. He has the 200m freestyle heats in the morning and then comes back in the evening for his triple trick‚ the first of the seven medals he is aiming for to become the most decorated Games athlete with 19 gongs.

First comes the 50m fly final‚ followed by the 200m freestyle final just 19 minutes later.

And two hours after that‚ assuming his teammates have qualified for the 4x100m freestyle final‚ Le Clos will compete in that final.

His best chance of gold lies in the 200m race — he took the Olympic silver at Rio 2016.