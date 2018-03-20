Rivalry, repairs and racing in Epic’s first stage

"Nothing is won yet, nothing is finished yet," said Fumic, who has now won four Cape Epic stages with Avancini. "There are still six big days to go. We know how the Epic can go and how things can change. But it is always great to win a stage and even better to be in yellow."

The Danish/American combination of Annika Langvad and Kate Courtney (Investe-Songo-Specialized) overcame a puncture to the latter’s bike to beat Ariane Luthi and Githa Michiels (Team Spur) and increase their lead to more than 2min.

Luthi and Michiels caught the leaders, with Luthi particularly aggressive as she tried to shake the leaders. However, Langvad, who won three Epics with Luthi, was calmness personified as she and Courtney did their repairs and then surged to the finish, almost a minute ahead. SA’s Mariske Strauss was third with her British partner Annie Last (Silverback-KMC), 8min behind on general classification.

"They say anything can happen in this race and we defin-itely had that experience today," said Courtney. "Luckily we were able to fix the puncture quickly, but I learnt a lot from the master about staying calm and just working together as a team.

"Annika obviously has a lot of experience, but this is my first Cape Epic and one of the first times I have been out there so long and responsible for my own equipment. She is teaching me a lot."

SA marathon champion Robyn de Groot and her Ascendis Health team-mate, German mountain biking legend Sabine Spitz, 46, endured a tough day after she had struggled with illness. Still, fourth-place overall, albeit a 13:28 gap to the leaders, offers some hope for redemption over six days. It was a day for illness, it seemed. Amy Beth McDougall overcame a bug that saw her head straight to the doctor. She and Candice Lill (Dormakaba) still lead the Africa women’s jersey.

Defending champion Nino Schurter will ride on without partner Matthias Stirnemann of Scott-Sram, who was afflicted by a stomach bug overnight and finished well off the pace. Bad luck befell the 2018 women’s champion Esther Suss, who lost Meerendal CBC partner Angel-ika Tazreiter after she dis-located her shoulder in a crash.