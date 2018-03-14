Sport / Other Sport

Logo blackout ‘was not sponsor’s call’

14 March 2018 - 05:46 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Caster Semenya. Picture: REUTERS
Caster Semenya. Picture: REUTERS

Puma SA has set the record straight and says it had nothing to do with the decision that saw Athletics SA officials at the Athletix Grand Prix meeting forcing some athletes to cover up their kit sponsors’ logos in Pretoria last week.

Top international athletes Justin Gatlin‚ Caster Semenya and Akani Simbine‚ among others‚ competed with tape covering their logos at the sold-out event at the University of Pretoria track.

"There is no truth to media reports that Puma was involved in trying to force athletes wearing rival brands to cover their logos at the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix Series at Tuks Stadium on March 8 2018 in Pretoria‚" Puma said.

"Puma is a proud sponsor of athletics in SA and on various levels globally," the company said in a statement.

"We are well aware of the rules and abide by them at all levels and as such would not request athletes or associates to enforce a covering-up of logos. Not least because this would then impact on us in other events where we are not the sponsor, and also as it is in clear contravention of the rules."

Athletics SA released a statement last week in which it promised to take action after admitting to the mistake made by its officials.

"Athletics SA has already started with remedial action by calling for an emergency meeting with members of the technical committee to bring to their attention the error that has been made‚" read the Athletics SA statement.

"Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that such errors are not repeated. Athletics SA apologises for the inconvenience that was caused to the athletes‚ the sponsors‚ the representatives and Stillwater Sports.

"Concealing logos also violated Athletics SA’s own rule 24‚ which‚ among other things‚ forbids "unauthorised marketing".

Semenya to make a mark on home turf

Superstar targets 35-year-old 1,000m SA record at Tuks meeting
Sport
7 days ago

Confident Semenya targets double at Games

A Commonwealth double will put Caster Semenya in an elite field of women
Sport
14 days ago

Morné du Plessis is a good sport for Sport for Good

'Getting the athletes to the awards is critical for the credibility of the awards,' says Du Plessis
Sport
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wayde’s healing now at a ‘positive stage’
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Cool Ngidi to fill Rabada-sized hole
Sport / Cricket
3.
Injuries rock Stormers
Sport / Rugby
4.
City ready for tantalising showdown with Pirates
Sport / Soccer
5.
Armand ready for England finale
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Semenya to make a mark on home turf
Sport / Other Sport

Confident Semenya targets double at Games
Sport / Other Sport

Morné du Plessis is a good sport for Sport for Good
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.