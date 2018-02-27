Morné du Plessis a good sport for Sport for Good

Monaco — Morné du Plessis threw his hands in the air as the snow fell in Nice on Monday morning, joked it was just like "Cape Town" and lamented that it was unlikely the Laureus World Sports Awards he had travelled to France to attend would ever be held in his home town.

There are practicalities that need to be overcome, namely the availability of athletes and the cost of hosting the event.

SA’s 800m world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya is nominated for sportswoman of the year.

"We had a stab at bringing the awards to Cape Town some years back, but there are factors in play here," said Du Plessis. "Getting the athletes to the awards is critical for the credibility of the awards.

"We need the athletes that are going to win to be there. Getting them to Africa would be a major issue for when they are competing and there is the cost, too."

Du Plessis has been part of the Laureus awards since they began in Monaco in 2000, invited by event founder, South African businessman Johann Rupert, to be a part of the initial academy of former sports stars in its decision-making body.

Du Plessis says he has officially "retired" as a member of the academy, but still chairs the Laureus Foundation in SA, looking after the work of the Sport for Good Foundation.

"The DNA of the event is South African through Johann Rupert’s vision for the awards," said Du Plessis.

Nelson Mandela was the first patron of the awards and in 2000 issued a challenge with the words that "sport has the power to change the world", resulting in Sport for Good. There are now more than 130 projects in 35 countries.

"To see the reach of Sport for Good is something I take great pride in. SA, with 25 projects, is the most of any country.

"To be part of this global movement is incredible. Sport for Good is the secret, the silent movement of Laureus. We do so much good and change lives.

"I wish the silent movement wasn’t perhaps so quiet. These awards this week are a celebration and a big part of Laureus. The awards are vital to provide us with the platform to help us do the work we do.

"And it all started with the words of Nelson Mandela."

Du Plessis said Laureus would announce a "major event" somewhere near Cape Town to celebrate Nelson Mandela Year on July 18, but would not give further details, save to say it would involve the global Laureus movement.

The Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco will be broadcast live on SuperSport2 from 8pm on Tuesday.