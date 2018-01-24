Racing fans fear for their safety at Sun Met after threat

Racing enthusiasts are calling on the National Horseracing Authority (NHRA) to disclose what steps it is taking following the threat by trade union body Cosatu to disrupt Saturday’s Sun Met meeting at Kenilworth.

Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich has demanded that all horses owned by former Steinhoff International CEO Markus Jooste be excluded from the 2018 Sun Met.

"Markus Jooste is nothing but a looter who collapsed Steinhoff taking billions in rands from poor people’s pension funds. He did this while he and his girlfriend are riding around in luxury sedans," Ehrenreich said.

"He has also invested millions of rand in the horse racing industry and monopolised the racing and horse sale fraternity.

"Cosatu is concerned that Absa allows him to further milk the assets that he squandered from Steinhoff and related companies. We demand an undertaking be given by the organisers that no horses with links to Jooste will be allowed to participate in the race, failing which Cosatu will be protesting at the event for the return of the money that Jooste looted from the company for his high life, which was paid for [by] workers’ retirement savings."

Racing fans have voiced their concerns. One post on Sporting Post stated: "We are waiting for a statement from the NHRA with regard to this very real threat to the safety and security of all involved on Met day. Is there extra security planned? Have they liaised with SAPS for high-visibility policing?"

American bloodstock expert Barry Irwin, in Cape Town for last weekend’s Cape Thoroughbred Sales, posted: "The authorities are playing with fire. The public safety issue alone on Met day should be paramount in their thinking."

Another post stated: "If one looks at the NHRA mission statement, values and objectives, they state, inter alia, that they regulate, govern, serve and promote the sport of horse racing. We wait with bated breath."