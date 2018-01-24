Injured Nadal retires on day of Aussie Open upsets

Melbourne — Rafael Nadal’s drive towards a second Australian Open title came to a shuddering injury-induced halt on Tuesday on a day of upsets that saw unseeded Kyle Edmund and Elise Mertens make the semifinals.

The men’s world No1 retired against Marin Cilic after an upper right leg problem began troubling him during the fourth set on Rod Laver Arena, with the Spaniard wincing in pain as he struggled to continue.

His 3-6 6-3 6-7 (5/7) 6-2 2-0 exit set up a last-four clash for the former US Open champion against Britain’s Edmund, who stunned third seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4.

The South African-born Edmund, playing in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, showed no nerves as he blazed away with his fearsome forehand to subdue a jaded-looking Dimitrov. Edmund crunched 46 winners to Dimitrov’s 32 at a packed Rod Laver Arena.

Mertens, who is yet to drop a set, was equally convincing in blasting past world No4 Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-0 to become the first Belgian to make the semis since Kim Clijsters in 2012.

Ferocious battle

She will play second-seeded Dane Caroline Wozniacki, who withstood a fightback from Spain’s unseeded Carla Suarez Navarro to stutter into the semifinals 6-0 6-7 (3/7) 6-2 early on Wednesday morning.

Little separated Nadal and Cilic until the injury struck, as they traded ferocious groundstrokes in an intense battle.

But the Spaniard, who was beaten in the 2017 final by Roger Federer, called the physio at 1-4 in the fourth set and again at the changeover when two sets apiece and the writing was on the wall.