Inspiration for Tarry’s Summer Cup prospects

Sean Tarry’s chances of halting Geoff Woodruff’s domination of the Sansui Summer Cup received a boost with two of his big race entries French Navy and Social Order running places in Saturday’s Emperors Palace Charity Mile at Turffontein.

It was feared that French Navy’s best days were behind him when the six-year-old ran unplaced twice during the KwaZulu-Natal season, but S’manga Khumalo got the best out of him in the Charity Mile to earn the R100,000 third cheque for owner Chris van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk, who has already won two Durban Julys, is also the co-owner — with Investec chief Bernard Kantor — of four-year-old Social Order, who finished like a train in the Turffontein race to fill second place behind Argentina import Hat Puntano.

Bred at the Boland Stud, Social Order, a son of Count Dubois, has few miles on the clock as the Charity Mile was only the sixth start of his career.

Tarry has another string to his bow in the Summer Cup in the form of his five-time winner Liege. The son of Dynasty will be seen in action in Thursday’s Victory Moon Stakes at Turffontein.

Tarry sends nine runners to Tuesday’s meeting at the Vaal and Lyle Hewitson, who rode Social Order on Saturday, has an each-way chance on Side Show in the final event on the card. The likely favourite here is recent winner Jackman, who will again be partnered by Piere Strydom.

Trainer Mike de Kock saddled three winners last Saturday and can continue his hot form by landing another treble with Elevated (second race), Jazaalah (third) and Martha’s Vineyard in the final leg of the jackpot.

Elevated looks to have only Wind Chill to beat in the second race and must go close in the hands of Anthony Delpech.

Joe Soma and jockey Anton Marcus teamed up to win two races at Turffontein on Saturday, but Wind Chill is Marcus’ only booked ride at the meeting and it remains to be seen whether he makes the trip from Durban.

Delpech won on the Irish-bred filly Martha’s Vineyard at Tuesday’s track three weeks ago and it would be no surprise if the four-year-old is back in the No1 box again after the eighth race.

The opposition includes Silver Duchess, Monarch Air, Flowing Gown and the top-weight Pretty Popular. Karl Zechner’s mount Gold Shades won her last start over 1,160m and now steps up to 1,500m.

Shufoog looked every inch a classic prospect when trouncing her rivals on Saturday and another De Kock Aussie import Jazaalah is likely to be all the rage in the third race. The daughter of More Than Ready ran second on her recent debut and will be more experienced this time.

There are a number of newcomers in this race including another Aussie-bred in Dreamsaremadeof, Gimmemore, Kindavar, Pasqualina, Sea Like Glass and Speedy Stride.

Although Gavin Lerena does not get many rides for the De Kock stable, he has been booked for Marmook, who was reported to not be striding out after finishing unplaced here in August.

The three-year-old should do better this time, but Bono — bidding to make it three victories in four outings — looks the right one in this 1,000m sprint.

Tarry’s Captain Al filly Cals Crush also has to be included in exotic bets despite failing to justify favouritism on her seasonal bow in September.