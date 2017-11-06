Sport / Other Sport

German tennis ace Julia Goerges rallies to get better of Coco

Zhuhai — German Julia Goerges tamed CoCo Vandeweghe from the US 7-5 6-1 in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China, to claim the biggest title of her career on Sunday.

Vandeweghe, seeded second at the tournament, got an early break and breezed to a 5-2 lead in the opening set before the German staged a comeback.

The seventh seed, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow a fortnight back, broke back, while Vandeweghe was serving for the opening set and went on to win it 7-5.

Goerges was simply unstoppable in the second set and she completed the victory with a crosscourt return winner on her second championship point.

The 29-year-old screamed in delight after completing a stellar year in which she won two titles and reached five finals.

Reuters

