Sport / Other Sport

REDEMPTION

Nick Kyrgios swings on song in China

05 October 2017 - 07:12 Agency Staff
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PEDRO ARMESTRE
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PEDRO ARMESTRE

Beijing — Nick Kyrgios said he wanted to make up for his notorious meltdown in Shanghai in 2016 as he beat Mischa Zverev in the second round of the China Open on Wednesday.

A year ago the supremely talented but combustible Kyrgios was suspended for his petulant behaviour at the Shanghai Masters, where he swore and argued with the crowd and appeared to give away points in caving in to the German.

The enigmatic Australian, seeded eighth on Beijing’s outdoor hard courts this year, smashed his racquet on the floor in anger, bending the head in half, when he conceded the opening set on Wednesday.

That earned the world No19 a warning from the umpire and raised the spectre of a year ago. But the 22-year-old returned for the second set with renewed determination and errors began creeping into Zverev’s game.

Zverev, ranked 27 in the world and the older brother of rising star Alexander, surrendered his first service game of the second set and Kyrgios was never in trouble after that, surging into the next round 3-6 6-2 6-2.

During one changeover the Australian appeared so relaxed that he sat back on his chair, arms behind his head, and sang along with a pop hit being played over the stadium loudspeakers.

"Nothing really, just chilling out," Kyrgios, whose suspect temperament sometimes outdoes his talent, said afterwards when asked about his demeanour during the match.

Kyrgios said facing Zverev a year after Shanghai, and again in China, was the perfect opportunity for him to demonstrate how far he had come.

"Obviously, I didn’t have a great one last year and got suspended after that," he said.

"I just wanted to go out there today and kind of redeem myself a little bit from last year," he said, adding: "I just wanted to prove to myself how much I have improved."

AFP

Djokovic survives scare in new era

Novak Djokovic staved off a huge upset in his first match since splitting with his long-time coaching team
Sport
4 months ago

Reborn Nadal and Federer chase US Open swansong

The sport’s two most durable warriors have never faced off in New York — but that looks set to change in 2017
Sport
1 month ago

Nadal holds court again

Spaniard Rafael Nadal tops men’s charts for first time since July 2014
Sport
1 month ago

Roger Federer poised for Wimbledon title record

The Swiss superstar, who turns 36 in August, has stunned the critics who had written him off
Sport
3 months ago

Tennis dynamo Nick Kyrgios to fight the pain

Kyrgios insists he will keep his Wimbledon dream alive after crashing out from his Queen’s Club first-round clash
Sport
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
All Blacks and Springboks’ rivalry ‘close as ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Only 300 tickets sold for Bafana qualifier at FNB ...
Sport
3.
Boks hope for some justice in the scrums
Sport / Rugby
4.
Mama Serena to play catch-up
Sport / Other Sport
5.
The great Argentina puzzle
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.