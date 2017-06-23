Sport / Other Sport

Injured Svitolina may miss Wimbledon

23 June 2017 - 07:58 Agency Staff
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in action against Italy’s Camila Giorgi during the second round of the Aegon Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
Birmingham — World No5 Elina Svitolina said she could miss Wimbledon with a heel injury, after slumping to a second-round defeat by qualifier Camila Giorgi at the Aegon Classic on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian was clearly struggling as she slid to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 loss to a player ranked outside the top 100 at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Afterwards Svitolina suggested she would consider pulling out of the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, which starts on July 3.

"There is a question about it," Svitolina admitted. "I will talk with my physios. The season is very long and I must look at the bigger picture.

"The heel feels painful and is very sensitive. I am disappointed I am out of the tournament, but I am not disappointed with my performance because I could not show even 50%.

"Also the court was slippery, which is bad for the foot."

The lush grass in the English Midlands is utterly different to the clay on which Svitolina won the Italian Open and reached the French Open quarterfinals, where she missed a match point against eventual runner-up Simona Halep.

Combined with a sudden change from Wednesday’s fierce heat to drizzle and damp, it became hard for the stricken Svitolina to cope.

But Giorgi adapted well to the slick surface, hitting some raging forehand drives and finding some good angles.

AFP

