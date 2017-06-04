Sport / Other Sport

Maiden Comrades win for Camille Herron

04 June 2017 - 12:54 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Camille Herron of USA during the Comrades Marathon 2017 on June 4, 2017. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ ANESH DEBIKY
Camille Herron of USA during the Comrades Marathon 2017 on June 4, 2017. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ ANESH DEBIKY

American athlete Camille Herron gave credence to the unpredictable nature of the Comrades Marathon up run with her maiden win in a time of 6:27:35.

She became the first American female athlete since Anne Trason did the double in 1996 and 1997 to win the race and the ease in which she went about her business was astounding.

She was hardly challenged for the best part of the race and put a seasoned competitor like Charne Bosman in the shade. Bosman finished third in a time of 6:39:51.

Pietermaritzburg’s unseasonal and unexpected winter heat disorientated Herron partially when she walked to the end but when told she wasn’t finished‚ she trotted to the finish line.

Herron told reporters at the finish line that she thought she was done with the race once she got to the grass and had to be reminded before she dug up her last ounce of strength to finish the race.

Russian Alexandra Morozova was second in a time of 6:31:45.

Once she took charge of the race in Pinetown‚ she never looked like losing and the only time she was remotely threated was in Camperdown when Morozova tried to charge.

The 6:06 minute gap Herron had on Morovoza was substantial and in the end‚ the Russian had too much to do.

Herron won comfortably despite her temporary brain freeze.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Biggest prize for Derby winners is when ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Straight-talking AB de Villiers has ‘no idea’ how ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Wasps sign Springbok centre Juan De Jongh
Sport / Rugby
4.
WATCH: The Joost tribute song that brought the ...
Sport
5.
‘Tortured genius’ Steyn returns to Bok squad
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.