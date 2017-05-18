Peter Sagan times late burst to perfection

Los Angeles — World champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the third stage of the Tour of California on Tuesday, timing a late burst to perfection to win a sprint finish in the coastal town of Morro Bay.

Sagan, the 2015 Tour of California winner, bided his time in the peloton before accelerating through traffic in the final 500m to win the 192.5km stage.

German rider Rick Zabel of Team Katusha was second with Italy’s Simone Consonni third. Second stage winner Rafal Majka retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Sagan’s victory came after an entertaining stage which saw a five-man group break away almost as soon as the peloton left Pismo Beach.