Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria grabs Giro lead

Cagliari — Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria finished off a cunning tactical move by his Quick Step team to win the third stage of the Giro d’Italia and secure the race leader’s pink jersey on Sunday.

Gaviria, competing in his maiden Grand Tour, emerged from a small bunch sprint after the Belgian outfit used tough crosswinds to cause a split in the peloton with 10km to race to power over the line in triumph at the end of the 148km ride from Tortoli to Cagliari.

Germany’s Rudiger Selig (Bora) finished a distant second with Italian national champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) third.

On the third and final stage on Sardinia and ahead of the first rest day, Gaviria takes the pink jersey from overnight leader Andre Greipel of the Lotto team.

Greipel claimed his seventh stage victory from Giro when he powered to victory in Tortoli on Saturday. But the German’s first spell in the pink jersey proved brief after he was one of several stage contenders caught short by Quick Step’s move. It was the 22-year-old’s maiden stage win in a three-week race, which he will now resume as leader on Tuesday after the first of three rest days on Monday.

