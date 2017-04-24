Kenya’s Mary Keitany breaks record

London — Kenya’s Mary Keitany broke the women-only world record en route to her third London Marathon gold medal on Sunday, finishing in 2hr 17min 01sec to beat Paula Radcliffe’s previous best by 41 seconds.

Radcliffe still holds the overall record of 2:15.25, which she set in a mixed gender race at the London Marathon in 2003 when she used male runners to help set the pace.

The IAAF recognises two marathon world records for women, one for "mixed gender" and the other for "women only".

Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia finished in second place on Sunday while Aselefech Mergia of Ethiopia was third.

