Goosen’s advice to Rory

Glendower — Rory McIlroy may be the favourite when the SA Open tees off here on Thursday, but two-time Major winner Retief Goosen gave the rest of the field a dash of hope on Wednesday.

Goosen agreed McIlroy had bestowed star quality on the field, but he was quick to point to the vicissitudes of playing at altitude and the pitfalls of the course in an appraisal of the Northern Irishman’s prospects.

"I think Rory is the guy to beat," nodded Goosen, a two-time SA Open champion.

"A little bit of experience around this track will help. I don’t know how much Rory plays at altitude.

"Sometimes it is quite difficult to judge the distance on some of these holes; how far the ball is going to go.

"I can see him over-clubbing on some of these holes. Sometimes you can’t believe how far the ball goes.

"Driving is going to be more important this year. With the rough up, it’s going to be difficult to get the ball out of there, especially if it rains."

The equally softly spoken Jaco van Zyl whispered off the same hymn sheet.

"It is a thinker’s course. You can’t just smash-drive it," said Van Zyl.

Armed with lingering elasticity in his follow-through, McIlroy can let rip off the tee but he may have to be measured here. The greens hold peril too.

"There are also some subtle breaks on these greens you need to know," said Goosen.

Crucially, Goosen had a caveat. "When you are playing well, it doesn’t matter what golf course you play.

"You’ll find the hole and post a great score. It will be great to see him up there on Sunday with myself and Ernie [Els]. It is a shame Charl [Schwartzel], Louis [Oosthuizen] and Branden [Grace] aren’t here."

Goosen was not equally sanguine about his own prospects. He does not spend the hours he used to on the course or at practice facilities. However, he can draw solace from the fact he finished fourth in 2016 despite equally limited preparation.

"I don’t really know what my game will be like," said Goosen. "When I played in the ProAm, it was my third round in a month.

"The swing felt okay, surprisingly loose. The putting wasn’t that good."

It is an area in which Van Zyl believes he needs to improve if he is going to change his also-ran status. "Last year, I hit the ball really nicely and I was seldom out of play," said Van Zyl.

"I did miss my fair share of putts but I have been working really hard at it. You’ve got to make putts if you want to win events," he said.

Asked how he would feel were he to win this weekend and become the oldest SA Open champion, 47-year-old Goosen was at first a little dumbstruck.

"Really? Am I at that age now? It would be great."