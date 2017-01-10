Cibulkova and Wozniacki advance in Sydney

Sydney — Slovakia’s world No6 Dominika Cibulkova dropped just two games in blistering heat to win her opening match at the Sydney International on Monday.

The diminutive Cibulkova swept past Germany’s world No 31 Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-0. Cibulkova, who lost to China’s Li Na in the 2014 Australian Open final, will next play Canadian wild card Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the WTA lead-in tournament to next week’s Australian Open.

"When you start a season, you always start with some confidence, not doubt, but you always need to get into this match rhythm," said Cibulkova.

"It’s not easy if I would expect myself to play like I did in the [WTA] final against Kerber, I think that would be too much expectation."

Former world No1 and seventh seed Caroline Wozni-acki beat Olympic champion and last year’s finalist Monica Puig 6-3 2-6 6-4.

Puig had 12 break-point opportunities but could only convert three, while Wozniacki put away three of four break points. British sixth seed Johanna Konta was too strong for Australian Arina Rodionova winning 6-3 6-4 and fellow Australian Samantha Stosur was beaten by Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

