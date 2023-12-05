Women’s Proteas have ‘two big games’ against Bangladesh

Ensuring they are better prepared for their next match against Bangladesh will be an integral part of the Momentum Proteas’ build-up for the second T20 International after their defeat in the opening match on Sunday, all-rounder Anneke Bosch said.

The hosts were left licking their wounds after an agonising 13-run defeat in their clash at Willowmoore Park in Benoni and will look to set the record straight when they meet again in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, who won the toss and elected to bat first, posted a competitive 149/2 thanks largely to an unbeaten innings by Murshida Khatun (62 off 59) and Nigar Sultana (32 off 21).

In pursuit of the 150-run target, the Proteas got off to a solid start as openers Bosch and stand-in skipper Tazmin Brits (30) put on 69 for the first wicket.

Bosch would go on to score a brisk 67 off 49 deliveries with the home side on 123/3 in the 16th over and just 27 runs needed. The fall of Bosch in the 18th over had a domino effect on their batting line-up.