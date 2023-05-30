Sport / Cricket

England coach sticks with ‘Bazball’ approach for Ashes

One-off match against Ireland starts on Thursday before the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16

30 May 2023 - 18:51 Manasi Pathak
England coach Brendon McCullum. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — England head coach Brendon McCullum said the team will head into the Ashes series against Australia without fear of defeat and he sees no reason to rein in their high-risk, high-reward “Bazball” approach that proved so successful over the past year.

England were thrashed 4-0 in Australia in the previous edition of the Ashes but have won 10 of their past 12 Tests since McCullum took charge and Ben Stokes was appointed captain.

“Who knows if we are going to win this summer but we’re going to go into it with the right attitude, the right environment, and the right team which believes it’s got a chance,” McCullum told British media on Monday.

“We’re a team that knows how we want to play now, and we’re not afraid to lose, which is quite a remarkable trait, and that’s led by the skipper and some of the senior players as well.

“If we do play how we want to play, we give ourselves the best opportunity and we’ve got the talent to put world-class teams under pressure.”

England are due to play Ireland in a one-off match beginning on Thursday before the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

McCullum said fast bowlers James Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle) would miss the Ireland Test due to injury, but will be fit for the Ashes opener.

All-rounder Stokes, who had an injury-hit stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, could play a role with the ball during the Ashes, he said.

“Stokesy is progressing well too. He looks really fit as well, looks in great order ... I think he’ll bowl at some stage throughout the summer, no doubt.

“He is a world-class all-rounder. If he is able to bowl, fantastic. If not, we’ll find a way.”

De Zorzi focused on new season, not captaining the Proteas

SA A team skipper believes the media is making too big an issue of the possibility
Sport
4 hours ago

Chennai pip Gujarat in dramatic final to win fifth IPL title

Dhoni’s side win in last-ball thriller to overcome champions Gujarat Titans in a final marred by rain
Sport
6 hours ago

World cricket body’s revenue model threatens the growth of the game, say smaller nations

Financially strong India grabbing the lion’s share of 38.5% makes no sense, says a former ICC chair
Sport
4 hours ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.