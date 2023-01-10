A guide to clubs competing in the inaugural SA20 tournament

Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The moment SA cricket has been waiting for finally arrived on Tuesday with the start of the SA20 at Newlands in Cape Town and the match between Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT) and Paarl Royals.
Durban Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MI Cape Town), Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are going all out for glory in this maiden tournament.
The global T20 league will feature 102 local and international players, who will be showcasing their skills in Cape Town, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Paarl, Durban and Pretoria.
Here is a closer look at the franchises:
Durban Super Giants
Players: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Abbott, Matthew Breetzke, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Akila Dananjaya, Simon Harmer, Jason Holder, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Dilshan Madushanka, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley
Captain: Quinton de Kock
Coach: Lance Klusener
Bowling coach: Morné Morkel
Fielding Coach: Jonty Rhodes
Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban
Opening Fixture: Durban Super Giants v Joburg Super Kings (January 11, Kingsmead)
Key Players: Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Akila Dananjaya, Junior Dala, Keshav Maharaj
Owners: RPSG Sports Private Limited (Owners of Lucknow Super Giants)
Joburg Super Kings
Players: Faf du Plessis, Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Coach: Stephen Fleming
Assistant Coaches: Eric Simons, Wandile Gwavu, Albie Morkel
Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Key Players: Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Kyle Verreynne
Owners: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (Owners of Chennai Super Kings)
Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MI Cape Town)
Players: Rashid Khan, Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams
Captain: Rashid Khan
Coach: Simon Katich
Fielding Coach: James Pamment
Batting Coach: Hashim Amla
Team Manager: Robin Peterson
Venue: Newlands Stadium
Opening Fixture: MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals (January 10, Newlands)
Key Players: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton
Owners: India Mumbai Indians (Pty) Ltd
Paarl Royals
Players: David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell van Buuren, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe.
Captain: David Miller
Coach: JP Duminy
Assistant Coach: Mark Charlton
Fast Bowling coach: Mandla Mashimbyi
Tactical Performance Coach: Lisa Keightley
Strategy and Spin Bowling Coach: Richard das Neves
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl
Opening Fixture: MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals (January 10, Newlands)
Key Players: David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Roy
Owners: Royals Sports Group (Owners of Rajasthan Royals)
Pretoria Capitals
Players: Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortjé, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun von Berg, Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks
Captain: Wayne Parnell
Coach: Graham Ford
Assistant Coach: Jacques Kallis
Batting Coach: Dale Benkenstein
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
Opening Fixture: Sunrisers v Pretoria Capitals (January 12, St Georges Park)
Key Players: Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Jimmy Neesham, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortjé
Owners: JSW Sports (Co-owners of Delhi Capitals)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Players: Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs
Captain: Aiden Markram
Coach: Adrian Birrell
Assistant Coach: Baakier Abrahams
Bowling coach: Dale Steyn
Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha
Opening Fixture: Sunrisers v Pretoria Capitals (January 12, St George’s Park)
Key Players: Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Jon-Jon Smuts, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen
Owners: Indian SUN Group
