A guide to clubs competing in the inaugural SA20 tournament

Six teams featuring 102 local and international players will go all out for glory in this new challenge on the cricket calendar

10 January 2023 - 15:09 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mumbai Indians Cape Town captain Rashid Khan with Paarl Royals counterpart David Miller at Newlands Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: SA20
The moment SA cricket has been waiting for finally arrived on Tuesday with the start of the SA20 at Newlands in Cape Town and the match between Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT) and Paarl Royals.

Durban Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MI Cape Town), Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are going all out for glory in this maiden tournament.

The global T20 league will feature 102 local and international players, who will be showcasing their skills in Cape Town, Gqeberha,  Johannesburg, Paarl, Durban and Pretoria.

Here is a closer look at the franchises:

Durban Super Giants

Players: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Abbott, Matthew Breetzke, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Akila Dananjaya, Simon Harmer, Jason Holder, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Dilshan Madushanka, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Coach: Lance Klusener

Bowling coach: Morné Morkel

Fielding Coach: Jonty Rhodes

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Opening Fixture: Durban Super Giants v Joburg Super Kings (January 11, Kingsmead)

Key Players: Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Akila Dananjaya, Junior Dala, Keshav Maharaj

Owners: RPSG Sports Private Limited (Owners of Lucknow Super Giants)

Joburg Super Kings

Players: Faf du Plessis, Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Assistant Coaches: Eric Simons, Wandile Gwavu, Albie Morkel

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Opening Fixture: Durban Super Giants v Joburg Super Kings (January 11, Kingsmead)

Key Players: Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Kyle Verreynne

Owners: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (Owners of Chennai Super Kings)

Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MI Cape Town)

Players: Rashid Khan, Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams

Captain: Rashid Khan

Coach: Simon Katich

Fielding Coach: James Pamment

Batting Coach: Hashim Amla

Team Manager: Robin Peterson

Venue: Newlands Stadium

Opening Fixture: MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals  (January 10, Newlands)

Key Players: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton    

Owners: India Mumbai Indians (Pty) Ltd

Paarl Royals

Players: David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell van Buuren, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe.

Captain: David Miller

Coach: JP Duminy

Assistant Coach: Mark Charlton

Fast Bowling coach: Mandla Mashimbyi

Tactical Performance Coach: Lisa Keightley

Strategy and Spin Bowling Coach: Richard das Neves

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Opening Fixture: MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals (January 10, Newlands)

Key Players: David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Roy

Owners: Royals Sports Group (Owners of Rajasthan Royals)

Pretoria Capitals

Players: Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortjé, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun von Berg, Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks

Captain: Wayne Parnell

Coach: Graham Ford

Assistant Coach: Jacques Kallis

Batting Coach: Dale Benkenstein

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Opening Fixture: Sunrisers v Pretoria Capitals (January 12, St Georges Park)

Key Players: Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Jimmy Neesham, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortjé

Owners: JSW Sports (Co-owners of Delhi Capitals)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Players: Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs

Captain: Aiden Markram

Coach: Adrian Birrell

Assistant Coach: Baakier Abrahams

Bowling coach: Dale Steyn

Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Opening Fixture: Sunrisers v Pretoria Capitals (January 12, St George’s Park)

Key Players: Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Jon-Jon Smuts, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen

Owners: Indian SUN Group

