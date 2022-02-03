MiX Telematics records best quarter since start of the pandemic

Fleet management and vehicle-tracking company MiX Telematics, which operates in about 120 countries, has recorded its best quarter since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic driven by enterprise clients and benefiting from a weakening US dollar.

MiX is a software-as-a-service company, specialising in fleet management, vehicle tracking, and telematics, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and JSE, it competes locally with the likes of Altron’s Netstar and Karooooo’s Cartrack.

“MiX’s third quarter performance reflected an improved demand environment, particularly for enterprise opportunities. We added 20,300 subscribers in the quarter, our best performance since the pandemic,” said Stefan Joselowitz, CEO of MiX Telematics, in a note to shareholders on Thursday.

Total revenues grew 6.2% to $36.2m (R553.74m) for the quarter to end-December, compared to $34.1m in the previous comparable period. Subscription revenue represented 83.7% of total revenue during the period, coming in at $30.3m, an increase of 4.3% compared to $29.1m for the previous third quarter.

Total subscribers now amount to 790,500.

“Now that we have returned to sustainable revenue growth, we are increasingly optimistic about our ability, over the longer term, to deliver our stated growth and profitability targets,” said Joselowitz.

The company, valued at R4.31bn, reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $7.1m, at a 19.6% margin, with net income for the period at $600,000.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $35.9m.

A dividend of 4c per share was declared for the quarter.

MiX's share price fell 15% in the past 12 months.

