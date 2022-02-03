Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MiX Telematics records best quarter since start of the pandemic

Fleet management and vehicle-tracking company is being driven by enterprise clients and benefiting from a weakening US dollar

03 February 2022 - 16:05 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Fleet management and vehicle-tracking company MiX Telematics, which operates in about 120 countries, has recorded its best quarter since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic driven by enterprise clients and benefiting from a weakening US dollar. 

MiX is a software-as-a-service company, specialising in fleet management, vehicle tracking, and telematics, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and JSE, it competes locally with the likes of Altron’s Netstar and Karooooo’s Cartrack. 

“MiX’s third quarter performance reflected an improved demand environment, particularly for enterprise opportunities. We added 20,300 subscribers in the quarter, our best performance since the pandemic,” said Stefan Joselowitz, CEO of MiX Telematics, in a note to shareholders on Thursday.

Total revenues grew 6.2% to $36.2m (R553.74m) for the quarter to end-December, compared to $34.1m in the previous comparable period. Subscription revenue represented 83.7% of total revenue during the period, coming in at $30.3m, an increase of 4.3% compared to $29.1m for the previous third quarter. 

Total subscribers now amount to 790,500.

“Now that we have returned to sustainable revenue growth, we are increasingly optimistic about our ability, over the longer term, to deliver our stated growth and profitability targets,” said Joselowitz.

The company, valued at R4.31bn, reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $7.1m, at a 19.6% margin, with net income for the period at $600,000. 

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $35.9m.

A dividend of 4c per share was declared for the quarter. 

 MiX's share price fell 15% in the past 12 months. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Karooooo gets Picup in its mobility business

Revenue rose by a quarter in constant-currency terms in the three months to end-November, with subscribers up 18% year on year
Companies
2 weeks ago

Karooooo’s international investment profile soars after Nasdaq listing

The company has access to larger pools of capital and a greater price-earnings ratio
Companies
6 months ago

PODCAST | New app set to change face of taxi fleet ownership in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mbavhalelo Mabogo, founder and CEO of Quickloc8
Companies
6 months ago

MiX Telematics optimistic about earning prospects

The vehicle-tracking company reported a marginal 1.5% decrease in subscription revenue for the full-year to end-March
Companies
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FNB sets its sights on the 27-million who earn ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pepkor expands into South America with Brazil ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Old Mutual case costs Peter Moyo dearly, despite ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Moody’s buys 51% of GCR Ratings and flags ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Government must talk less and do more, says ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

MiX Telematics notes better quarterly subscription revenue

Companies

SA entities from banks to observatories opt for AWS

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.