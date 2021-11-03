Sport / Cricket

Guptill on song as New Zealand beat Scotland to raise semis hopes

03 November 2021 - 18:50 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Martin Guptill of New Zealand plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 3 2021. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX DAVIDSON
Martin Guptill of New Zealand plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 3 2021. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX DAVIDSON

Dubai — New Zealand opener Martin Guptill’s 56-ball 93 helped them claim a 16-run victory over a spirited Scotland in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday and improve their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Asked to bat first, the Black Caps found themselves in a tricky position at 52/3 after the powerplay, with skipper Kane Williamson and Devon Conway falling cheaply, but Guptill and Glenn Phillips helped them reach 172/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Scotland managed 156/5 in 20 overs to hand their opponents — who thumped pre-tournament favourites India in the last game — their second victory of the tournament before Super 12 stage matches against Namibia and Afghanistan.

Earlier, Guptill took the attack to the Scottish bowlers en route to his 18th fifty in T20 internationals, plundering runs largely in the square-leg and midwicket regions with six boundaries and seven hits over the fence.

Clearly struggling in the Dubai heat, he looked poised to bring up his third T20 century while dealing only in big shots after two sixes in Safyaan Sharif’s 16th over and another off Alasdair Evans to race into the 90s.

Phillips played his role perfectly on a slow track as he rotated strike regularly during his 33 off 37 balls, before being caught at midwicket by Chris Greaves off paceman Brad Wheal in the 19th over.

That ended the New Zealand pair’s superb 105-run stand for the fourth wicket, before Guptill joined Phillips back in the dugout in the very next ball as he tried to raise the scoring rate further.

Reuters

Top order holds key in crunch England match, says Alviro Petersen

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and David Miller must score big
Sport
3 hours ago

Proteas rounding into form before must-win England clash

Performance of fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé against Bangladesh pleases Bavuma
Sport
3 hours ago

Kagiso Rabada rampant as Proteas boost semifinal chances

SA face England next after beating Bangladesh by six wickets with 39 balls remaining
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MNINAWA NTLOKO: Whether it is Quinny or Bafana, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
India focus on must-win matches
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bok coach Nienaber makes four changes for Wales ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Stand up and take a knee
Sport / Cricket
5.
Spieth bounces back to earn top-10 spot in world ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Kagiso Rabada rampant as Proteas boost semifinal chances

Sport / Cricket

India focus on must-win matches

Sport / Cricket

Proteas rounding into form before must-win England clash

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.